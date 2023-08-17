St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend unveils new courses for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has announced new race courses that will take participants on a scenic journey through the heart of Memphis in the December 2023 marathon.

The new marathon and half marathon routes include a return to the Mississippi riverfront with views of the Hernando de Soto bridge and the renovated Tom Lee Park.

Runners can enjoy the beauty of Memphis’s historic neighborhoods and landmarks while gaining inspiration running through the St. Jude campus as they make their way toward the finish line.

“We’re always so proud to call Memphis home, and we’re excited that the participants in this year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend will get an even better look at our city – including our return to Tom Lee Park and the Mississippi riverfront,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I know that the enthusiasm of our generous Memphis community and volunteers will make this weekend special, as this event helps enable St. Jude to impact the more than 400,000 children around the world who will have cancer this year,” Shadyac added.

Sign up to run, volunteer or host a cheer station on Saturday, December 2.

The marathon and half marathon races will kick off at 8 a.m. from the iconic Beale Street district. For those registered to participate in the 5K and 10K races, the excitement will begin at 7 a.m. on B.B. King Boulevard, adjacent to AutoZone Park.

As participants progress along the course, they will be greeted by family, friends and members of the Memphis community at cheer stations along the course, and thousands of volunteers who help make race day possible.

All routes conclude with a triumphant downhill along Union Avenue, leading into the finish festival at AutoZone Park.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is the official sponsor of the 5K.

This year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has a fundraising goal of $15 million.

