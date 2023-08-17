Advertise with Us
Nurse practitioner talks football safety

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the high school football season, Carla Kirkland, nurse practitioner with Saint Francis-Memphis ER, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about football safety, including the signs and symptoms of heat related-illness or a concussion.

Concussions occur more often in competitive sports, with football accounting for more than 60% of concussions.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

