Nurse practitioner talks football safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the high school football season, Carla Kirkland, nurse practitioner with Saint Francis-Memphis ER, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about football safety, including the signs and symptoms of heat related-illness or a concussion.

Concussions occur more often in competitive sports, with football accounting for more than 60% of concussions.

