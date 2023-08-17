NBA to release Grizzlies’ new season schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies’ new season schedule drops Thursday afternoon.

National Basketball Association will release the 2023-2024 schedule at 2 p.m., and there’s a lot of anticipation ahead of the first game.

Dillon Brooks is no longer with the team. He signed with the Houston Rockets.

Marcus Smart, a defensive player of the year, joins the Grizz after nine years at Boston.

There’s also Derrick Rose, who returns to Memphis, where he once played for the Tigers in 2008.

Desmond Bane just signed the largest deal in franchise history with $207 million over the next five years.

The additions have the fans excited for the upcoming season, but there’s still the Ja Morant situation.

He’ll have to sit out the first 25 games of the season after being seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun earlier this summer.

Also, something new this year for the NBA is the In-Season Tournament.

The Grizz will take on the Portland Trail Blazer on November 3rd.

