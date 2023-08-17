Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

NBA to release Grizzlies’ new season schedule

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies’ new season schedule drops Thursday afternoon.

National Basketball Association will release the 2023-2024 schedule at 2 p.m., and there’s a lot of anticipation ahead of the first game.

Dillon Brooks is no longer with the team. He signed with the Houston Rockets.

Marcus Smart, a defensive player of the year, joins the Grizz after nine years at Boston.

There’s also Derrick Rose, who returns to Memphis, where he once played for the Tigers in 2008.

Desmond Bane just signed the largest deal in franchise history with $207 million over the next five years.

The additions have the fans excited for the upcoming season, but there’s still the Ja Morant situation.

He’ll have to sit out the first 25 games of the season after being seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun earlier this summer.

Also, something new this year for the NBA is the In-Season Tournament.

The Grizz will take on the Portland Trail Blazer on November 3rd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Happy Mexican burglary
Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown mass shooting
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown Memphis mass shooting

Latest News

Grizzlies schedule to be released
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
‘Ludicrous’: Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher lawsuit
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich