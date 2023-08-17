Advertise with Us
WATCH: MPD searches for shooters who targeted U-Haul

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for the shooters responsible for targeting a U-Haul truck as it was traveling down a residential road.

Police say on Thursday, August 10, at 7:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Oaklawn Street regarding an aggravated assault.

The victims told police that they were driving in the U-Haul when an unknown man in all-black, armed with a rifle, ran toward them and fired shots at their truck.

Memphis police say the pictured rifleman ran toward a U-Haul passing on Oaklawn Street and...
Memphis police say the pictured rifleman ran toward a U-Haul passing on Oaklawn Street and fired shots at the truck on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.(Memphis Police Department)

The victims said as they tried to drive away, shots were fired through the windshield by another gunman down the road.

Police say a witness saw a third suspect drive off in a dark, four-door Nissan.

Police say the U-Haul was shot multiple times. One of the victims was injured by the truck’s broken glass. A car parked in a home’s driveway was also damaged by a rifle round.

No arrests have been made.

  • Suspect No. 1 (pictured) is described as a man wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with a white collar, black shorts over black sweatpants, and black shoes.
  • Suspect No. 2 is described as a man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt.
  • Suspect No. 3 is described as a man with unknown clothing.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

