MPD officer awake, breathing nearly 2 weeks after crash

Officer Samuel Mills
Officer Samuel Mills(Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officer Sam Mills is awake and breathing in his hospital bed during his recovery from a devastating crash earlier this month.

On Sunday, August 6, the family said Officer Mills was hit by another vehicle while on duty. He’s been in the hospital since.

Family members say he is now alert and able to give a thumbs up or squeeze hands.

Mills was awarded the MPD Livesaving Medal back in April after he and another officer guided a man out of a burning home.

“The folks at Regional One trauma are awesome,” Mills’ mother Becky said. “You could not ask for better nurses. This is a marathon. Sometimes I expect him to be sitting up in bed talking and I have to step back. I cannot get ahead of God. I give God the glory for what He has done, is doing and will do. God continues to work.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay Sam’s bills while he recovers and find temporary housing for his dogs. Click here if you’d like to donate.

