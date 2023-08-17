Advertise with Us
MPD: Man fires shots at passing vehicle, claims self-defense

Man charged in shooting downtown
Man charged in shooting downtown(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was caught firing a handgun in Downtown Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Kevin Smith, 41, is charged with reckless endangerment.

Officers responded to a shooting on Thursday at 1:26 a.m. at Peabody Place and Fourth Street.

Smith dropped the weapon when police asked, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Smith told officers he was shooting at a vehicle that passed by with someone inside of it who threatened him.

No injuries were reported.

