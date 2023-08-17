Advertise with Us
MPD: Man arrested for doing burnouts in stolen car

Eric Crawford
Eric Crawford(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle recklessly.

A man reported his stolen 2018 Dodge Challenger on Tuesday.

Officers located the vehicle, which had a license plate registered to a 2014 Chevy Cruz.

Officers spotted the driver doing burnouts and driving at a high speed into oncoming traffic and passing vehicles in the emergency lane.

Police attempted a traffic stop on Range Line Road, not far from James Road, when the driver got out.

Eric Crawford was taken into custody. Officers found a key fob in his pocket along with a loaded gun.

Crawford told police he purchased the car from an old friend who told him they would “get him the paperwork soon.”

Crawford is charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of vehicle registration law.

His bond was set at $5,000.

