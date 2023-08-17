Memphis police launch new safety program for pedestrians in Downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department formally announced a program that is intended to prioritize the safety of pedestrians in the Downtown Memphis area.

According to MPD, this plan was crafted to ensure the safety of Memphians and to preserve the pedestrian-friendly culture that downtown is known for.

MPD released the following statement on the new plan:

The Memphis Police Department is implementing a new plan for downtown to manage pedestrian and vehicular traffic on weekends. The plan establishes a downtown “Pedestrian Corridor” for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, designed to improve public safety and the free flow of motor vehicle traffic and public safety in the downtown space. MPD will have an enhanced law enforcement presence, supported by Shelby County Sheriff deputies when the traffic plan goes into effect at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and throughout the weekend. The new plan will involve an increased traffic enforcement presence to enforce the “No Cruising Zone Ordinance.” MPD officers will have designated foot beat assignments in and around Beale Street, and some officers will have fixed post assignments that will control the ingress and egress for motorists desiring access to hotels and restaurants downtown. The officers assigned to key post positions will enforce a “zero-tolerance” policy for the following violations: cruising; drag racing; reckless driving; discharging a firearm, and reckless endangerment. Moreover, the Department will not allow “pop-up” street parties. Safety zones will be established with officers visible at several Downtown Memphis street corners and surrounding areas.

This news comes in the wake of a shooting that occurred downtown that injured 8 people.

Officers responded to the shooting that occurred at S. B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place.

