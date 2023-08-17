Advertise with Us
Memphis Flyer Writer Chris McCoy talks new approach to public safety

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about this week’s cover story ‘How Do We Fix the MPD?’, including new approaches to public safety.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

