Memphis attorney explains the laws behind conservatorship in Tennessee; gives legal opinion on Michael Oher lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis probate attorney said the conservatorship petition between Michael Oher is the first one he’s seen without the diagnosis of a mental or physical disability.

“In Tennessee, if there is a proceeding where another acquires the decision-making authority over another the person is disabled,” said Kevin Childress, who practiced probate law in the Bluff City for 25 years.

Monday’s bombshell announcement from former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Michael Oher was the first time Childress has seen otherwise, and Oher’s claims that he wasn’t aware of the conservatorship is also a first.

“I have a lot of questions regarding the relationship with Michael and the conservators and what their understanding was of each person’s role,” Childress said. “I hope those things will be hashed out in the court proceedings.”

‘The conservators’ are Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy—who continue on the offense.

On Wednesday, the Tuohy’s attorneys held a press conference denying all claims in Oher’s petition filed earlier in the week.

Among the questions that were raised in that press conference was why the Tuohys chose conservatorship instead of adoption, which Oher maintains he believed to be signed in 2004.

The attorneys claim that was the only option they had because Oher was an adult.

However, Action News 5 investigated the claims and confirmed that adult adoptions have been legal in Tennessee since the 1970s.

When it comes to conservatorship, time will tell what becomes of it.

But, nevertheless, Michael Oher wants out—and wants the millions he believes he’s owed due to the circumstance.

