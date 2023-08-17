Man and woman dead after shooting on Longacre Avenue, police say
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead.
Around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Longacre Avenue near Covington Pike.
When police arrived, they discovered that both a man and a woman had been shot.
Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an open investigation, as MPD’s preliminary information indicates a domestic incident.
