Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Man and woman dead after shooting on Longacre Avenue, police say

Man and woman dead after shooting on Longacre Avenue, police say
Man and woman dead after shooting on Longacre Avenue, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead.

Around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Longacre Avenue near Covington Pike.

When police arrived, they discovered that both a man and a woman had been shot.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an open investigation, as MPD’s preliminary information indicates a domestic incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Chickasaw Gardens facing backlash for wanting to close two city streets
Chickasaw Gardens facing backlash for wanting to close two city streets
Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Homeowner left to clean up fallen tree after MLGW would not cut down tree
Downtown tourism impacted by ongoing and rising crime
Downtown tourism impacted by ongoing and rising crime
Attorneys for Tuohy family speak out against lawsuit filed by Michael Oher