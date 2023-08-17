Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested after nearly driving a Memphis police officer off the road, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers say a suspect was driving recklessly on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road at 7:39 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect refused to stop which lead to a police pursuit in Whitehaven.

According to MPD, the suspect hit a vehicle at Graceland and Winchester and kept driving.

The suspect eventually crashed at Graceland Drive and Acacia Street and was taken into custody.

Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

