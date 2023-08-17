Homeowner left to clean up fallen tree after MLGW would not cut down tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 3 weeks ago when storms rolled through Memphis, limbs from a tree knocked out power to Pat Houston-Mcclusky Berclair home for 4 days.

She said MLGW did come out and trim limbs but left them behind in a ditch. “I called [MLGW] and told them that these limbs are going to fall,” said Houston-McClusky.

Pat said she tried warning MLGW and the City of Memphis about the tree, asking them to cut it down before it could fall on nearby power lines.

”She (MLGW rep) said we are going to have to wait until it falls. Well, I said I just think it would be cheaper and easier for everybody if you cut it now because it’s obviously going to fall. She said that’s not how we do it,” said Houston-McClusky.

On Saturday, the tree she tried to warn MLGW about fell and knocked her power out again.

MLGW restored the power but told her it was her responsibility to get a tree removal company to get rid of the tree.

‘She said she called a professional tree removal company only to be told they couldn’t remove the tree because it was growing in the ditch.MLGW’s tree trimming, and removal policy states the utility will remove the tree if it is within 10 to 15 feet of the pole and endangers the distribution line

The City of Memphis’ website says if a tree falls on your house the city will not remove it.

The city is only responsible for removing trees in the street.

Pat said she doesn’t care who cleans up this mess, the cost just doesn’t need to come out of her pocket.

”I just want the ditch cleared,” said Houston-McClusky.

Here is the MLGW tree trimming and removal policy: A homeowner left with a mess after a tree fell in her yard knocking out power to her home.

But the Berclair woman said she warned Memphis, Light, Gas and Water, and the City of Memphis about the potential threat and nothing was done.

The Berclair homeowner said she has tried for months to get MLGW or the City of Memphis to do preventative tree trimming services.

