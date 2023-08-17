Gunman kidnaps girlfriend in Tipton County, deputies say

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County deputies have detained a man who they say was armed with a weapon and kidnapped his girlfriend.

On August 16, Tipton County Deputies were dispatched to Watkins Rd., off of Wilkinsville Rd., in regard to an armed subject inside the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies determined from witnesses on scene, that the suspect, Dallas Dotson, 20, forced his girlfriend at gunpoint into a black Honda vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies quickly located the suspect vehicle on Atoka-Idaville Rd., after an LPR (License plate reader) alert. Deputies then observed a male subject running across the roadway and enter a vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted where Dotson was quickly apprehended and the female was rendered safe. Deputies located a backpack, from where Dotson was running, and the backpack contained marijuana and the handgun used in the kidnapping.

Dallas Dotson was taken into custody for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dotson was placed under a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on 12 September 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

“I commend the outstanding work by our deputies and I thank God for the safe return of our victim”, said Sheriff Shannon Beasley, “Dotson was apparently deceived with evil intentions and the quick response and investigative work by our deputies brought her home safely. Dotson’s violent actions have no place in a domestic relationship or even in our society. Hopefully, Dotson will have plenty of time to think about the clouded, life decisions he’s made. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim and her family as they recover.”

