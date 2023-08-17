First Alert Forecast: summer’s heat returns late week, through next week

THURSDAY: Our warming trend commences today to head into the end of the work week. Sunshine looks prevail with morning 60s heading toward the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon hours amid a muggier southwest wind developing. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll fall back toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: A weak front will shift through the region during the day – dragging in a small puff of drier air to head through the end of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A rogue shower could pop along the passing boundary, though many and most will remain dry. Lows will fall back to the middle and upper 60s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will shift over the mid- and upper Mississippi Valley through the weekend and next week, keeping hot sunshine the primary weather scenario to play out. Highs into the weekend will push into the lower & middle 90s. Middle to, even some, upper 90s will be possible through mid-next week with limited chance for a shower or storm.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.