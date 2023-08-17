Advertise with Us
Downtown tourism impacted by ongoing and rising crime

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whether it’s downtown or around town, Memphis residents are speaking out about their frustration with reckless driving on city streets.

“It keeps me up and usually they’re doing it I guess around one or two in the morning and that’s frustrating especially when you have to get up and work,” said Tris Dorse, a Memphis resident.

Reckless driving isn’t uncommon, but some Memphians think the police aren’t doing anything to stop it.

“MPD. No, they’re never around when I see this going on,” said Dorse.

According to former Shelby County Sheriff’s supervisor and criminal justice consultant, Bennie Cobb, sometimes policies like the Memphis Police Department’s “Pursuit Policy” keep officers from doing their jobs.

“A lot of the times, just because of citizens safety a lot of the factors come into play on officer safety. Is it worth the risk to chase people, is it worth the risk to get into a confrontation,” said Bennie Cobb, a former Shelby County Sheriff’s supervisor, in an update given to the Memphis City Council in June.

MPD has seen fewer “car takeovers.” That data showed reckless driving was down 37% from that period of time last year.

Action News 5 asked the Memphis Police Department for an update on the number of arrests made, citations, guns seized, and the number of vehicles towed following reckless driving arrests.

Action News 5 is waiting for the report.

In the meantime, according to Cobb, Memphis city leaders must figure out the best way to approach these violent situations.

“These people that make the policies have to figure out the best practices, where, and how to utilize the officers to where the officers can be effective to do their job, and not violate the right of the citizen,” said Cobb.

