Crash overturns semi, injures 2 on Mt. Moriah Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on Mount Moriah Road caused a semi-trailer to overturn and sent two people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to Memphis police.

Police say at 1:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-trailer and another vehicle in the area of Mount Moriah and Quince Road.

A man and woman were each transported to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

Officers are still working to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

