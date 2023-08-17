Advertise with Us
Buster’s Liquor Store burglarized again

Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects rammed into Buster’s Liquor Store on Thursday morning, according to the owner.

Josh Hammond said more than four suspects pulled into Buster’s parking lot in a pickup truck and rammed their truck into the building.

Moments later suspects entered the store with trash bags grabbing all they could including boxes.

According to Hammond, as they were exiting the store, police arrived on the scene and the truck sped off with one of the suspects jumping on the back of the truck.

Three of the suspects ran around the building with one being struck by an apparent undercover U of M squad car, said the owner.

The suspect who was hit ran across the street to an apartment complex where he was caught.

Only one suspect was arrested.

Hammond said the damage is approximately $10,000.

This is the third smash-and-grab at Buster’s.

We have reached out to the Memphis Police Department for more information.

