Burn ban issued at all Mississippi state parks, fishing lakes

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has issued a statewide burn ban at all state parks and state fishing lakes until further notice.

The ban comes in response to dry weather and prohibits all open fires, such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.

Visitors are still allowed to use propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters or charcoal grills.

Anyone found burning while the ban is in effect could face a fine from $100 to $500.

