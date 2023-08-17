Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 16 August

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

34th Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration

It’s about to go down! Southern Heritage Classic brings football, tailgating, battle of the bands -- and some special guests this year! See who’s coming.

Joy Truly Brown | Fashion Show Chairperson at the Southern Heritage Classic

Deborah Rivers | Memphis Chapter President at The National Coalition of 100 Black Women

Get A Bird’s Eye View Of The 901

It’s going to be a sight to see! Collierville Balloon Festival is back. We have a sneak peek at what’s taking to the skies next month.

Chad Lindsay | Vice President & General Manager of Alston Construction

The Life Of Walter L. Bailey Told In New Documentary

The life of the longest-serving Shelby County Commissioner, who is also the brother of the late Judge D’Army Bailey will be captured on film in a new documentary created by MVP3 Entertainment Group.

Marie Pizano | CEO of MVP3 Entertainment Group

Walter Bailey, Jr. | Attorney & Civil Rights Icon

Helping Artists Refine Skills With Industry Insights

From class to the stage. The AJ Influence shows us how you can reach your dreams in the performing arts.

Anthony T. James | CEO & Dean of Students at The AJ Influence Performing Arts Academy

Taking You The Extra Mile With A Career In Diesel Tech

Get the training you need to drive forward in life --- and you know who to turn to! This Northwest Wednesday, see what it takes to launch a future as a Diesel Tech!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

40 Years Of Creating Home Buyers In The Mid-South

One home at a time. Memphis Habitat just reached a major milestone, and it’s been a saving grace for South Memphis families.

Jessica Hord | Director of Brand Strategy with the Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Memphis

Bonus Interview: Jessica talks more about Memphis Habitat’s 40th anniversary and the good they do in Memphis.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

