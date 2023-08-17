Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wed. 09 August

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

BCL Feature: Luxury Living In Collierville

Luxury in the heart of Collierville. Step inside this 2-acre home, with custom-built features from the inside out.

Top Golfers Teeing Off In The Bluff City, pt. 1

Tomorrow is the FEDEX St Jude Championship - and Executive Director Joe Tomek, is with me to tee off!

Joe Tomek | Executive Director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sponsored by FedEx St. Jude Championship

Top Golfers Teeing Off In The Bluff City, pt. 2

We’re continuing the conversation about the FedEx St. Jude Championship with Joe Tomek, Executive Director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Joe Tomek | Executive Director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sponsored by FedEx St. Jude Championship

Northwest Wednesdays: What It Takes To Join The Rodeo As A Ranger

We check out the rodeo program for students. We’re joining our Andy Mannis for this Andy Adventure!

Will Lummis | Head Rodeo Coach at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Bettering Commutes For Better School Attendance, pt. 1

The back-to-school season is upon us! An exciting time for children going up a grade, but for parents, sometimes the everyday drop-off can be heavy!

Nikki Dildine | Commute OptionsSchools Program Manager for Innovate Memphis

Bettering Commutes For Better School Attendance, pt. 2

Going back to school can be a team effort! Which is why we’re talking about the importance of better commute options that will lead to bettering school attendance.

Nikki Dildine | Commute OptionsSchools Program Manager for Innovate Memphis

BCL Feature: The Perfect Pick Me Up For One-Of-A-Kind Brews

Need a little pick-me up? See how Muggin Coffee House has got you covered with their one-of-a-kind brews.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

