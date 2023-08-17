Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 10 August

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Around The World At Germantown Int’l Festival

No need to book a flight -- the world is coming to you! What you can experience at the Germantown International Festival

Vijay Surpuriya | Event Founder at the Germantown International Festival

Kyra Coletta | Germantown International Festival

A Healthy Mix Of Fitness, Wellness, & Family Fun

Grab everyone you know to go out and get active this weekend at a special 5K in the Bluff City!

Cornell Anderson, Health & Wellness Manager | Memphis Parks

Upgrading Dorm Rooms With Stylish Essentials, pt. 1

One of the BIGGEST days for college students. Move-in day! We’re looking at design ideas to make their room their own.

Kisha Landfair | Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design

Upgrading Dorm Rooms With Stylish Essentials, pt. 2

Continuing the conversation with Kisha Landfair, Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design, on college dorm room design!

Kisha Landfair | Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design

5 Star Stories: Take A Trip To The Bluff City’s Very Own Candy Mecca

Candy can bring out happiness, relaxation, or even motivation. Today, we’re headed into a maze of treats in downtown Memphis.

Click to watch 5 Star Stories

How To Jazz Up Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cakes, cookies, macaroons. Bluff Cakes is here, and they’re whipping us up some sweets.

Chloe Joy Sexton | Baker, Author, & Owner of BluffCakes Bakery

One Stop Shop For Self-Care & Pampering

Need a beauty day? See the one-stop shop for a day of total relaxation.

Jasmine Peete | Owner of True Professional Salon & Spa

Nikita Thomson | Massage Therapist at True Professional Salon & Spa

Tiera Rossell | Esthetician at True Professional Salon & Spa

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

