Bluff City Life: Thurs., 10 August
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Around The World At Germantown Int’l Festival
No need to book a flight -- the world is coming to you! What you can experience at the Germantown International Festival
Vijay Surpuriya | Event Founder at the Germantown International Festival
Kyra Coletta | Germantown International Festival
A Healthy Mix Of Fitness, Wellness, & Family Fun
Grab everyone you know to go out and get active this weekend at a special 5K in the Bluff City!
Cornell Anderson, Health & Wellness Manager | Memphis Parks
Upgrading Dorm Rooms With Stylish Essentials, pt. 1
One of the BIGGEST days for college students. Move-in day! We’re looking at design ideas to make their room their own.
Kisha Landfair | Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
Upgrading Dorm Rooms With Stylish Essentials, pt. 2
Continuing the conversation with Kisha Landfair, Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design, on college dorm room design!
Kisha Landfair | Owner of K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
5 Star Stories: Take A Trip To The Bluff City’s Very Own Candy Mecca
Candy can bring out happiness, relaxation, or even motivation. Today, we’re headed into a maze of treats in downtown Memphis.
How To Jazz Up Your Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cakes, cookies, macaroons. Bluff Cakes is here, and they’re whipping us up some sweets.
Chloe Joy Sexton | Baker, Author, & Owner of BluffCakes Bakery
One Stop Shop For Self-Care & Pampering
Need a beauty day? See the one-stop shop for a day of total relaxation.
Jasmine Peete | Owner of True Professional Salon & Spa
Nikita Thomson | Massage Therapist at True Professional Salon & Spa
Tiera Rossell | Esthetician at True Professional Salon & Spa
