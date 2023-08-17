Bluff City Life: Mon., 14 August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Around The World In The Bluff City: The Philippines

Let’s take a trip to the Philippines! Germantown’s International Festival is right around the corner, but we have an early look at the cultural experience!

Dr. Harry Guinocor | President of FilaMemphis, Inc & Advisory Board Member of the City of Memphis’ Multicultural Affairs

Repairing Society Beyond Thoughts & Prayers

Aiming to answer a heavy question: Why Isn’t Remembering Enough to Repair? How activists are hoping to change the future through lessons from the past.

Robin Rue Simmons | Event Panelist | Founder & Executive Director of FirstRepair

Bonus interview: We talk with the event moderator, University of North Pennsylvania Historian William Sturkey on the upcoming panel discussion.

10-Minute Challenge To Shrink Wrinkles

Many of our viewers have taken the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Wait until you see its incredible results because it’s not too late to try it out!

Melinda McKinsey | Lifestyle Contributor

Sponsored by Health Solutions

Around The World In The Bluff City: Poland

There’s so much fun awaiting you - we’ve traveled to The Philippines today, let’s make a trip to Poland for another preview of the Germantown International Festival!

Jola Sakaan | The Polish-American Society of Memphis

Helping Families & Fighting Kidney Disease

After a life-saving kidney transplant, one Memphian is spreading awareness with the Kidney Foundation. There are two upcoming events you can join to help the cause.

Ryan Deady | Board Member & Volunteer at the National Kidney Foundation

Paul Knapp | Kidney Transplant Recipient

A Passion To Provide Skilled Home Health Services

When considering someone to care for your loved ones, a brand you can rely on is Meritan with an array of services provided by skilled vetted employees.

Liz Dayton, RN | Association Vice President of Home Health Services - Meritan, Inc.

Sponsored by Meritan, Inc.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

