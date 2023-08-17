Bluff City Life: Fri., 11 August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Building Wealth In The Black Community

The goal: to build wealth. If you’re dreaming of a new business, this symposium brings successful entrepreneurs to help you get there.

Earnest Strickland | President & CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis

New Album Filled With Sonic Spells From Blues Artist

She’s singing the blues. Meet artist Sheva Elliot, and hear her latest release, speaking to the soul.

Sheva Elliot | Blues Artist | IG: @sheva.elliot

The Superlative Artistry Of Japan

Art that traces back centuries. How you can see the beauty of Japanese culture in this one-of-a-kind traveling exhibit.

Oliva Wall | Director of Marketing at the Memphis Botanic Garden

Creating Authentic & Natural Jewelry

It’s time to look good with beautiful jewelry you can’t get anywhere!

Earnestine Dorse | Owner of Designs by Earnestine

Weekly Parenting Classes To Boost Baby’s Brain

Start literacy early for your little ones. We’ll show you how parents can help create a love of reading.

Sonja D. Randall MALS, IMH-E® | Program Manager at LENA Start

Run Towards Victory Supporting Cancer Research

Grab a bike and get ready! The West Cancer Center is taking off to honor survivors, and those aren’t the only big wins they’re celebrating this month.

Leighanne Soden | Executive Director at West Cancer Foundation

