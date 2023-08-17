Attorneys say Tuohy family ‘Devastated’ by lawsuit filed by Michael Oher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawyers for the Memphis couple portrayed in the hit movie “The Blind Side” say they want to end a conservatorship with former NFL player Michael Oher.

In a press conference Wednesday, an attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said they plan to oblige Oher’s request by entering into a consent order to end the conservatorship.

In court documents, Michael Oher says it wasn’t until February of this year that he realized he was never legally adopted by the Tuohys, but the Tuohy’s attorney says that’s simply not true.

They point to a book Michael Oher wrote in 2011 in which he mentioned three different times in the book that he signed on to a conservatorship.

The attorney for the Super Bowl champ and former Ole Miss football stand-out says the Tuohys also failed to quote “meet their required duties to provide regular accountancy or to act in the best interest of their ward.”

The 2009 movie The Blind Side which is based on Michael Oher’s life growing up in Memphis brought in over 300 million dollars.

Oher is claiming that the Tuohys cheated him out of millions of dollars.

“They don’t need his money. They never needed his money. Mr. Tuohy sold his company for 220 million dollars,” said Tuohys’ attorney Steve Farese.

“This is a sad day. It’s devastating to the family and we hope it doesn’t have a chilling effect on others who want to help needy individuals,” said Farese.

Farese says it is his understanding that each member of the family, including Michael Oher, made 100 thousand dollars each.

According to the lawsuit filed by Oher’s attorneys, the Tuohys negotiated a higher payment.

“Upon information and belief, Conservators negotiated for themselves and natural-born children a contract price of $225,000.00 plus 2.5% of all future “Defined Net Proceeds.”

Tuohy’s attorneys say the only reason they entered into a conservatorship with Oher was so that he could play football at the University of Mississippi in which Sean Tuohy was considered a booster.

