2 dead after possible domestic dispute in Raleigh, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and a woman died after a shooting in Raleigh.

The shooting happened at a home on Longacre Avenue off Covington Pike in Raleigh after 10 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests this shooting may be a domestic violence case, said police.

This is a growing issue in the Memphis area and across Shelby County.

MPD said they’ve responded to over 16,000 similar calls so far this year that’s up from about 13,000 calls received last year.

Domestic could mean involving two people in a romantic relationship, siblings, parent and child, roommates, or anyone relationship between people living together.

“I have like 20 people assigned to the units to be able to try to match those. When we have a conversation with them, they say it’s about 40% of people that walk through the door need housing. They need a way to try to get out of that environment,” said Asst. Chief Shawn L. Jones, Memphis Police Department.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 22 similar homicides.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner attributes mental health concerns to many of those deaths.

“There are so many family dynamics now. I think so many may be mental health issues or trauma issues. A lot of different things that occur,” said Bonner.

The names of the two people are unknown at this time. Also, it is unclear who pulled the trigger.

