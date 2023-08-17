Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

2 airlifted to hospital after shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call at Methodist South Hospital.

The shooting occurred at a Valero gas station located on Airways Boulevard and Ball Road.

MPD arrived at the call at 12:12 a.m. Thursday where they found two men injured.

The two men arrived at the hospital in their own vehicle.

They were then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Happy Mexican burglary
Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown mass shooting
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown Memphis mass shooting

Latest News

Officer Samuel Mills
MPD officer awake, breathing nearly 2 weeks after crash
Overnight smash-and-grab at Buster's liquor
Driver in custody after crash in Whitehaven
Spencer's Forecast