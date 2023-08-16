Your First Alert to a not so typical August forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice break from the extreme heat and humidity that is so typical in the Mid-South this time of year and there’s a little more to enjoy before the heat and humidity soon return with a vengeance.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cool with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be sunny with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 along with a heat index of 115 to 120.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

