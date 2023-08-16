Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

West Memphis rape suspect on run after not showing up for court

Tyler Watkins
Tyler Watkins(Crittenden County Sheriff's Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials in Crittenden County are searching for a rape suspect who is on the run.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Tyler Watkins, 29, was scheduled for trial this week, but never showed up to court.

Watkins had an ankle monitor that officers found at his home, cut off.

West Memphis Police and CCSD are working to find Watkins, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Watkins is facing charges of:

  • Rape
  • Computer Exploitation of child 1 degree
  • Produce sexual performance under 17
  • Computer Child pornography
  • Distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving child
  • First offense, emply. Auth. Child under 17 sex performance
  • Sexually grooming a child

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Chalkbeat examines 5 key issues facing MSCS
Chalkbeat examines 5 key issues facing MSCS
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights sweet treats
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights sweet treats
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family, attorneys to speak out against former NFL player’s allegations