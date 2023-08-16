Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Tennessee residents visiting Fairbanks were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

According to troopers, the couple’s luggage was located still in their Fairbanks vacation rental by police.

On Saturday evening, troopers located the couple’s rental Jeep Compass at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on Bare or Hovsepian is encouraged to contact FPD at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian (Fairbanks Police Department)
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Tuohy family, attorneys to speak out against former NFL player’s allegations
Tuohy family, attorneys speak out against former NFL player’s allegations
Spencer's Forecast
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect on run after not showing up for court