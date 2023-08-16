Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects who broke into a Happy Mexican.

Officers responded to a burglary on Primacy Parkway in East Memphis on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

Investigators say they took some cash from a register but mostly ran off with liquor bottles.

They were able to get inside the restaurant by breaking the front door glass, said police.

