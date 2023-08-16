Several days of sunshine ahead as the heat cranks up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds at times. Highs will hit the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will turn southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to near 70 Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot and dry with highs around 90. Lows will be around 70 or so.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Expect a good supply of sun all weekend. Intense heat will stick around early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.