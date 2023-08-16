Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Several days of sunshine ahead as the heat cranks up

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds at times. Highs will hit the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will turn southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to near 70 Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot and dry with highs around 90. Lows will be around 70 or so.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Expect a good supply of sun all weekend. Intense heat will stick around early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

