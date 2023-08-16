Advertise with Us
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown Memphis mass shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a mass shooting that occurred in Downtown Memphis.

Officers released the suspect’s vehicle description on Wednesday.

Video surveillance footage shows the shooter driving away from the scene in a black Infiniti SUV, said police.

The shooting happened at the BB King and Peabody Place intersection on August 13 around 2 a.m.

MPD is seeking help from the public in identifying the person responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (901) 528-CASH.

