Memphis mayor proposes closing Beale Street early to help curb late-night crime

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city has had enough.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wants to put an end to the late-night lawlessness happening Downtown of drivers doing donuts, fights with police and shootings around one of the country’s most iconic tourist destinations: Beale Street.

Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8

One of Strickland’s proposals is to see bars around Beale Street close at midnight.

But not all city leaders agree this change will help Downtown Memphis’ crime problem.

“As a tourist town... and when a lot of people come out of town, I don’t think an arbitrary midnight is going to solve what our crime problem is,” said Martavius Jones, Memphis City Council Chairman.

Councilman Jones, who represents all of the Downtown area, tells Action News 5, he doesn’t agree with the renewed idea but does agree that a larger police presence is needed.

He says turning off the lights early will result in a light paper trail.

“We rely upon sales, taxes, tourism, and money being spent in the entertainment district,” said Jones.

Despite this, the general manager of Beale Street’s famous B.B. King’s Blues Club is not opposed to closing early to allow his employees to leave at a safer hour but doesn’t believe it is the solution.

“There’s been car break-ins all around us even in our parking lot behind the building,” said Nelson McNeal. However, he said closing early will not stop the Downtown disruptions. He says he would also like to see police in full force.

“Having heavier police present here, Downtown, will stop people. It will stop them from joining in large groups and make them spread out and go into a business. I think that would solve the problem,” said McNeal.

Police Chief CJ Davis plans to meet with the Downtown Memphis Commission and some Downtown merchants Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the city will have an update on its plan of action.

