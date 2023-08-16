Man rams into car at BP gas station on Lamar, shoots and injures victim, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man they say fired gunshots at a gas station after ramming into a vehicle.

According to police, On May 3 31-year-old Victor Lewis drove to the BP gas station on Lamar Avenue near East Parkway according to .

Police say Lewis struck the victim’s vehicle and proceeded to get out of his car with a pistol.

Lewis fired shots at the victim, striking and injuring him in his left bicep.

One witness crawled under her vehicle to take safety as the shots were being fired.

Lewis was later identified as the suspect, taken into police custody, and booked on August 16.

He is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

