Man pulls gun on 2 women during argument, charged with assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say pulled a gun on two women during an argument.

On July 28, Demarcus Beal was at his home in Tarry Park when the two female victims pulled up, according to police.

Police say that Beal answered the door holding a dark gray 9mm and pointed it at the two women.

Beal then got into a heated exchange with one of the women before the two women got into their cars and left the home.

According to the victims, Beal had been involved in an earlier physical altercation with his girlfriend, which prompted them to come to Beal’s home to pick her up.

Beal was identified as the suspect and was later booked on August 15.

He is facing charges for aggravated assault and vandalism.

