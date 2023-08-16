Man charged with murder of 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 3-year-old.

The shooting happened at the Bridgeport Apartments in Whitehaven on June 20.

Police say Christopher Smith, 33, was involved in an argument and fired a gun into a crowd of people outside the apartment.

A 3-year-old girl, Zoriana Walker, was shot and killed.

Smith has been on the lam since June and was captured in East Tennessee with the help of U.S. Marshals.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other firearms charges.

