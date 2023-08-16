Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, mild afternoons mid-week; searing heat to return

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: A near-carbon copy forecast of your Tuesday will unfold for Wednesday, with sunshine and passing clouds through the day. Morning 60s will transition back toward the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon hours. We’ll remain quiet, clear and comfortable with lows back in the 60s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Our warming trend commences through the end of the work week across the Mid-South. Sunshine looks prevail with morning 60s heading toward the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon hours amid a muggier southwest wind developing. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll fall back toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak front late week may spark a rogue shower or storm by Friday, but otherwise, don’t anticipate any appreciable opportunities for rain in the next 7-10 days across the Mid-South. A ridge of high pressure will shift over the mid- and upper Mississippi Valley through the weekend and next week, keeping hot sunshine the primary weather scenario to play out. Highs Friday into the weekend will push into the lower & middle 90s. Middle to, even some, upper 90s will be possible through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

