Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights sweet treats

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to highlight where you can pick up a sweet treat in Memphis, including Elise Dessert Company and Primas Bakery.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Chalkbeat examines 5 key issues facing MSCS
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights sweet treats
