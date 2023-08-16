Advertise with Us
Chalkbeat examines 5 key issues facing MSCS

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a look at 5 key issues facing Memphis-Shelby County School this school year.

Chalkbeat Reporter Laura Testino joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her latest story focusing in on MSCS not only when it comes to key decisions about its next leader, but also the future of its school building, improving academic performance, and its budget for the post-pandemic era.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

