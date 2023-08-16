CDV detected inside Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services workers are trying to find dogs deserving homes after a case of canine distemper virus broke out.

Memphis Animal Services staff say CDV was detected in one dog and with contact tracing, they’ve learned 41 other dogs and puppies are also at risk.

CDV is a virus that attacks dogs’ respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

It’s a matter of life and death for many of these animals.

The staff here say a dog that came to MAS on August 9 was symptomatic and tested positive for the virus.

There is a limited window shelter staff have to work with to have the 41 dogs exposed out of the shelter before risk to continued exposure.

Exposed dogs who entered the shelter before or on August 10 or 11 are to be adopted, fostered, or rescued by Wednesday.

Exposed dogs who entered the shelter on Aug. 12 or 13 are to be gone by Thursday.

MAS Staff say if you’re looking to adopt, rescue, or foster the exposed dogs, they should be in an environment with no other dogs or fully vaccinated adult dogs.

Throughout the summer, the shelter made pleas to get dogs fostered or adopted by certain days or those dogs would be at risk of being put to sleep.

For a detailed list of which dogs need to go by a certain date, visit the Memphis Animal Services Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.