VIDEO: Woman burglarizes home, claims to be meeting realtor when caught, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman they say burglarized a Colonial Acres home Friday and claimed to be meeting a realtor when she was caught by a resident.

Memphis police say around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 4500 block of Verne Road for a burglary. A resident told officers that he came home that evening to find his back door open.

When he went inside, he said he found a woman who claimed to be meeting a realtor. She fled before officers arrived. Police say the victim also found a bag filled with jewelry and other valuables from his home.

The alleged burglar is seen on surveillance video rummaging through kitchen drawers with a flashlight.

She is described as being 25 to 35 years old, between 5′6″ and 5′10″ tall, with black hair, and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a blue baseball cap, a light green shirt, white gloves, black shorts, and brown shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

