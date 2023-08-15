Train cars derailed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple train cars are off the tracks in Midtown on Tuesday.

The train cars derailed just after 5 a.m. on South Cox Street right behind Railgarden, said police.

Memphis Police Department dispatch says more than one train car’s wheels detached causing the derail.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.