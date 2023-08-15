Advertise with Us
Train cars derailed in Midtown

Train derailed in Midtown
Train derailed in Midtown(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple train cars are off the tracks in Midtown on Tuesday.

The train cars derailed just after 5 a.m. on South Cox Street right behind Railgarden, said police.

Memphis Police Department dispatch says more than one train car’s wheels detached causing the derail.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

