1 detained after fatal motorcycle crash in South Memphis, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has closed all northbound lanes on South Third Street at East Belz Boulevard after a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

Police say the motorcyclist was involved with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle is currently detained.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route as first responders work to clear the scene.

Action News 5 is gathering more information.

