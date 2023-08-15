Former Showboats running back Alex Collins dead at 28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL running back Alex Collins, who played with the Memphis Showboats during the 2023 season, has died, the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday. He was 28.

No cause of death was released.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” said Ravens Coach John Harbaugh.

According to the NFL, Collins played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Ravens. In five seasons, he produced 483 carries for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with another 467 yards receiving in 50 career games (29 starts).

His campaign with the Memphis Showboats ended when he was placed on injured reserve, according to the NFL.

Off the field, Collins had his own podcast called The Adversity Killer, where he discussed athletes and mental health.

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

The entire USFL family mourns the loss of @USFLShowboats Alex Collins. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at this time. pic.twitter.com/DUfd1k2sOP — USFL (@USFL) August 15, 2023

RIP Alex Collins. Gone way too soon. Prayers up to his family 🙏🙏 https://t.co/tL5mSlJUql — Memphis Showboats/It's Showtime (@MShowboats) August 15, 2023

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

