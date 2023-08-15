Former Showboats running back Alex Collins dead at 28
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL running back Alex Collins, who played with the Memphis Showboats during the 2023 season, has died, the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday. He was 28.
No cause of death was released.
“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” said Ravens Coach John Harbaugh.
According to the NFL, Collins played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Ravens. In five seasons, he produced 483 carries for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with another 467 yards receiving in 50 career games (29 starts).
His campaign with the Memphis Showboats ended when he was placed on injured reserve, according to the NFL.
Off the field, Collins had his own podcast called The Adversity Killer, where he discussed athletes and mental health.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.