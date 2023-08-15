MPD reports 16K domestic violence calls as of Aug. 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Public Safety Institute unveiled a plan to curb domestic violence on its campus and across Shelby County, as Memphis police report thousands of related calls.

The three-year plan includes a $376,000 grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs, according to Dr. Amaia Iratzoqui of the University of Memphis.

“This effort specifically focuses on intimate partner domestic violence,” Iratzoqui explained. “That’s a chief concern on the University of Memphis campus because the people most at risk of being a victim of crime tend to be of the young range of around 15 to 25.”

This comes as the Memphis Police Department reported 16,233 cases, year to date. That can include domestic violence between siblings, parents, children, or any relationship in a single home.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said there have been 22 family-related homicides this year, as of August 15.

“There are so many family dynamics now,” Bonner said. “I think so many may be mental health issues, trauma issues. A lot of different things that occur.”

Reporting domestic violence is another battle University of Memphis leaders hope to tackle.

Student leaders said it’s vital for everyone to be able to identify such situations.

“It’s really, really important for it to become aware on college campuses more by college students, so college students can be prepared for it and do something to help it,” explained University of Memphis Women’s Basketball Player, Madison Griggs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.