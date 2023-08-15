MPD gives away free steering wheel locks for KIA, Hyundai, Infiniti owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks to KIA, Hyundai, and Infiniti owners.

Visit your local precinct to pick one up while supplies last.

There will only be one steering wheel lock given per vehicle.

Proof of residency within the City of Memphis is required.

