Memphis in May looks to explore new location options other than Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May will be exploring new location options, according to President and CEO James Holt.

According to an email that was sent to MIM competition teams, Holt said that Memphis in May is looking for a new location to hold the annual Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest other than Tom Lee Park.

The contest is still scheduled for 2024.

This decision comes after Memphis in May received an invoice from the Memphis River Parks Partnership of $1.4 million dollars to restore Tom Lee Park following the 2023 events.

Considering the final park design, and the extraordinary, punitive restoration fee, Memphis in May is exploring venue options other than Tom Lee Park for the future. We regret this circumstance and appreciate all the hard work and understanding from Memphis in May competition teams over the past several years as this is not the outcome that we have been working hard to achieve.

