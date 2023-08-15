Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis in May looks to explore new location options other than Tom Lee Park

Your first look at Tom Lee Park renovations
Your first look at Tom Lee Park renovations(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May will be exploring new location options, according to President and CEO James Holt.

According to an email that was sent to MIM competition teams, Holt said that Memphis in May is looking for a new location to hold the annual Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest other than Tom Lee Park.

The contest is still scheduled for 2024.

This decision comes after Memphis in May received an invoice from the Memphis River Parks Partnership of $1.4 million dollars to restore Tom Lee Park following the 2023 events.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8
Memphis Showboats running back Alex Collins
Former Showboats running back Alex Collins dead at 28 after motorcycle crash
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Soloman Jones
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun, shoplifting in Target
Covington Home Depot Theft Arrest
Covington police arrested two suspects accused of stealing from Home Depot
19-year-old Courtney Ross (pictured) died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, after he was detained for...
Family retains attorney Ben Crump after man dies in police custody