Memphis in May looks to explore new location options other than Tom Lee Park
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May will be exploring new location options, according to President and CEO James Holt.
According to an email that was sent to MIM competition teams, Holt said that Memphis in May is looking for a new location to hold the annual Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest other than Tom Lee Park.
The contest is still scheduled for 2024.
This decision comes after Memphis in May received an invoice from the Memphis River Parks Partnership of $1.4 million dollars to restore Tom Lee Park following the 2023 events.
