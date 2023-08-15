Man arrested for allegedly firing gun, shoplifting in Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged and arrested for allegedly firing a gun and shoplifting in a Target.

Soloman Jones is charged with reckless endangerment with a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of Fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property.

On Sunday, officers responded to a shoplifting and gunshots being fired at the Target on 5959 Poplar Avenue.

An employee at the store told police that Jones entered the store and fired a gun to shatter a glass case holding electronics.

The employee was on the next aisle in the direction that the gunshot was fired, according to police.

The employee then told police that Jones took several electronic items from within the glass display that include a cell phone, Bluetooth headphones, and security cameras.

Police found Jones at Lamplighter Motor Inn on 667 S. Bellevue wearing the same clothing seen in the store surveillance video.

During a search warrant, police found the gun that Jones used to commit the crime.

Ring cameras, a TCL cellphone, an Arlo doorbell camera, and several live rounds were also found.

Police say the property taken from the store shows to be valued between $300 and $350.

A white scale was also discovered during the search along with a white powder substance that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Jones is a convicted felon since Jan. 16, 2014, according to police.

He told police that his neighbor had nothing to do with it and he just took him to the store.

Jones is being held on a bond of $75,000

He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 16 at 9:00 a.m.

