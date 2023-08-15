Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man arrested for allegedly firing gun, shoplifting in Target

Soloman Jones
Soloman Jones(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged and arrested for allegedly firing a gun and shoplifting in a Target.

Soloman Jones is charged with reckless endangerment with a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of Fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property.

On Sunday, officers responded to a shoplifting and gunshots being fired at the Target on 5959 Poplar Avenue.

An employee at the store told police that Jones entered the store and fired a gun to shatter a glass case holding electronics.

The employee was on the next aisle in the direction that the gunshot was fired, according to police.

The employee then told police that Jones took several electronic items from within the glass display that include a cell phone, Bluetooth headphones, and security cameras.

Police found Jones at Lamplighter Motor Inn on 667 S. Bellevue wearing the same clothing seen in the store surveillance video.

During a search warrant, police found the gun that Jones used to commit the crime.

Ring cameras, a TCL cellphone, an Arlo doorbell camera, and several live rounds were also found.

Police say the property taken from the store shows to be valued between $300 and $350.

A white scale was also discovered during the search along with a white powder substance that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Jones is a convicted felon since Jan. 16, 2014, according to police.

He told police that his neighbor had nothing to do with it and he just took him to the store.

Jones is being held on a bond of $75,000

He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 16 at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8
Memphis Showboats running back Alex Collins
Former Showboats running back Alex Collins dead at 28 after motorcycle crash
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Your first look at Tom Lee Park renovations
Memphis in May looks to explore new location options other than Tom Lee Park
Covington Home Depot Theft Arrest
Covington police arrested two suspects accused of stealing from Home Depot
19-year-old Courtney Ross (pictured) died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, after he was detained for...
Family retains attorney Ben Crump after man dies in police custody