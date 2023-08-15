Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘Ludicrous’: Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher lawsuit

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)(Jason DeCrow | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marty Singer, the attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Touhy, has issued a statement, calling the petition Michael Oher filed against them “ludicrous.”

Michael Oher is seeking to end his conservatorship from Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Oher filed the petition in Shelby County on Monday.

Oher alleges the Tuohys failed “to meet their required duties to provide regular accountings or to act in the best interest of their ward, Michael J. Oher, and for applicable damages and other relief.”

Singer released this statement Tuesday:

The story of Oher and the Tuohys was made famous by the 2009 film The Blind Side, which portrays Oher’s journey growing up in Memphis, being raised by the Tuohys and starring as an offensive lineman for Ole Miss before making his way to the NFL.

Oher says the Tuohys have falsely claimed Oher as their adopted son in the years since to their benefit.

Oher claims he learned in February 2023 that the conservatorship did not qualify him as a member of the Tuohy family.

Oher says a document was signed in 2007 that signed away, with no payment, his unconditional and exclusive right to his name, likeness and more to Fox, which distributed The Blind Side. However, Oher claims he never willingly or knowingly signed this document.

